What We Don’t Like

By Ann Kelly

Picky, picky, picky!

A new list of foods we just don’t like doesn’t have much new on it, but I’ll bet there’s a few you won’t go near! The top five are:

1.  Anchovies.  A mere 13% love them.

2.  Blue cheese.  27% are big fans and that includes me.

3.  Black licorice.  16% love it. Nope.

pizza with pineapple

4.  Oysters.  35% love them.  65% would never touch one. Grilled from Ulele? Sign me up!

5.  Pineapple on pizza.  48% count themselves as fans.  21% are indifferent.  Only 31% said it’s gross. I can go either way.

