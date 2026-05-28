What A View!

The Pedestrian Path is open and the stars will be out today

I just love our friends at FDOT (Florida Department of Transportation). You can tell they’re just as excited as we all are with the grand opening of the new Shared Use Path on the Howard Frankland Bridge. It’s seven scenic miles with benches and shade to take a break, for walkers and cyclists!

Life is also a little better for the commute in Tampa as well with the the northbound express lanes open on the bridge, and and southbound lanes hopefully also opening this week.

It’s also a nail-biter of a day for the culinary world with the Michelin Guide awarding those coveted stars today at 2 pm. This will be the first time the guide covers the entire state of Florida. Any guesses or favs?

Ann Ventures

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