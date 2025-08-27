What To Do, What To Do

Do this first, please. The month has flown by and we’re down the final few days to shop tax-free for school. Florida’s Back-to-School sales tax holiday ends this Sunday the 31st. Watch for teachers in line ahead of you and pay it forward.

But this one is forever. The Hurricane Supply Kit Tax Free list is now permanent. Check that list carefully for what is and is not covered.

Ann-Ventures It's a big market!

Now I can get behind this, Tampa Bay has not one, but two Mega Night Markets coming up. The first one is this Friday through Sunday with the Mega Night Market: Summer Music & Food Festival at Derby, 10490 Gandy Blvd, St. Pete. Officially, the dates are August 29–31, Fri 5–11 pm, Sat 12–11 pm and Sun 12–9 pm. Free entry, free parking and over vendors, live music, food competitions, and cultural performances on site! @meganightmarket



