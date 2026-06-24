What Day Is It?

Tightened watering restrictions stemming from a drought that has gripped Tampa Bay for months will continue through Oct. 1, extending an order that would have expired July 1.The water shortage is in effect for Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Hernando, Polk and Manatee counties, among other counties and cities.

But there’s a great way to stay cool inside the air conditioned confines of Ruth Eckerd Hall as 105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Join us Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall for a solid show featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans, David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia and just added Henry Gross. Details at 1055thedove.com.

SpaceX launches ‘Starfall’ mission to test a cheaper way to bring cargo back from space

SpaceX launched the Starfall Demo mission Tuesday morning from Florida to test a capsule designed to return cargo from orbit. The capsule can bring up to 2,200 pounds of material back to Earth and could boost future space manufacturing. Experts say the technology could eventually allow daily returns of critical cargo from space.

Next game for soccer Team USA is Thursday night at 10 against Turkey.

Ann Ventures

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