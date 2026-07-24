Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu

King of the Hill: Hank and Peggy return for season 15 of the adult animated TV series.

Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: The Star Trek series returns for its fourth season.

HBO Max

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: The Big Bang Theory spinoff series makes its debut.

Netflix

72 Hours: Kevin Hart and Marcello Hernández star in the new comedy film.

AMC, AMC+

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Maggie and Negan are back in the season 3 premiere.

Movie theaters

Her Private Hell: Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton star in the horror thriller film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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