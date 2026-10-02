Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
Netflix
East of Eden: Florence Pugh stars in this fresh adaptation of the classic novel.
AMC+
Kill Jackie: Catherine Zeta-Jones uses her actual Welsh accent in this new thriller series.
Disney+, Hulu
Adventure Time: Side Quests: The new series continues the adventures of Finn and his magical dog, Jake.
Coven Academy: The new series about teen witches arrives just in time for spooky season.
Movie theaters
Digger: Tom Cruise stars in this film about a powerful man who unleashes a disaster on the world.
Verity: Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway star in this adaptation of author Colleen Hoover's popular novel.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
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