Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix

East of Eden: Florence Pugh stars in this fresh adaptation of the classic novel.

AMC+

Kill Jackie: Catherine Zeta-Jones uses her actual Welsh accent in this new thriller series.

Disney+, Hulu

Adventure Time: Side Quests: The new series continues the adventures of Finn and his magical dog, Jake.

Coven Academy: The new series about teen witches arrives just in time for spooky season.

Movie theaters

Digger: Tom Cruise stars in this film about a powerful man who unleashes a disaster on the world.

Verity: Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway star in this adaptation of author Colleen Hoover's popular novel.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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