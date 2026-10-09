Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video

Carrie: The classic Stephen King story comes to life in this new series adaptation.

Netflix

Below: Josh Hartnett stars in the Canadian limited series about a fisherman terrorized by a mysterious creature.

Animals: The new thriller film is directed by and starring Ben Affleck.

CBS

Elsbeth: Season 4 of The Good Wife spinoff makes its premiere.

Paramount+

Avatar: Seven Havens: Check out this new animated series that serves as a sequel to The Legend of Korra.

Movie theaters

The Social Reckoning: This sequel to The Social Network stars Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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