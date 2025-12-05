Weekend Info To Go

So you like your gifts with a vintage twist? This is your weekend! Vintage Marche will be full of cool holiday goodies, and you can also check out their new coffee shop where you can also do a little shopping!

The Dove’s Annual Toy Drive is back at the Oldsmar Walmart on Tampa Rd from 5:30 am to 7 pm for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive. Bring new, unwrapped toys on Friday, Dec 12th and say hi!

dove toy drive

Need even more holiday cheer? The Plant City Christmas Parade is tonight; in St Pete Beach their Lighted Board Parade is also tonight, but the Downtown St Pete Lighted Boat Parade will be Sunday.

If you feel the need to spend a bit, it’s the Grand Central Holiday Market Friday; and the Holiday Sip and Shop in Safety Harbor Friday.

Ann Ventures

