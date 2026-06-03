Wednesday Info To Go

Feeding Tampa Bay will be at their Causeway Center with Tampa Bay 10 News this Friday, June 5th for Collection Day OR find a Publix in a county near you! Every box makes a difference.

Stewart Copeland of The Police will be on stage at 8 pm Friday., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Visit rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

stewart copeland

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series starts the dives this weekend at St. Pete Pier/North Yacht Basin, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. This is the World Series’ first-ever event in Florida, featuring 24 elite athletes launching from platforms built above the pier reaching heights of up to 70 feet for women and 90 feet for men. It’s free and open to the public, but it’s going to be crowded!

Ann Ventures

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