it’s the time of the year when most outdoor events are “weather permitting.” So keep that in mind if you’re heading to this evenings Movie on the Lawn which is “Grown Ups” at 8 pm at Armature Works on the South Lawn on Ola Ave in Tampa. It’s a freebie if you bring your own lawn chairs and blankets, but if you prefer VIP seating that’s available with ticket purchase starting at $10. You event get in a little early with the VIP doors open at 7 p.m. I suggest bringing along your appetite as well and grab and go a little something inside the Heights Public Market. Hint why - outside food, beverages, and coolers are prohibited. Seating is first-come, first-serve so get there early.

Hurricane Milton preps ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 08: Sandbags are filled as the state prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 08, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Hurricane season gets underway with the official start date of this Monday, June 1st, so it’s a great time to head to Tampa Fire Rescue’s Hurricane Preparedness Expo on Saturday in Al Lopez Park on Himes Ave. I know you have plenty of questions, and those can be answered by reps from the City of Tampa, community partners, and businesses. An added bonus are the sandbags that will be available with a limit of 10 per family, while supplies last. Residents interested in receiving sandbags must show a valid Driver’s License or State Identification verifying residency within the city limits.

Ann Ventures

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