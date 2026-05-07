We Want To Thank You

Leon Smith, named the 2026 National Teacher of the Year, stands in front of his classroom at Haverford High School, in Havertown, Pa. on Monday, April 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)

We are thankful for them, sometimes in a job that feels thankless. Teacher Appreciation Week is officially underway, as is National Nurses Week and runs through through May 12. by the way, I’d love it if you’d send me an open mic for someone you’d like to thank on the Dove app at @1055thedove. If you’re looking for a few freebies and discounts for both, look here.

Ann-Ventures The Market Marie has a new home for just this weekend

One more time if you’d like to avoid wasting that oh-so-precious gas, here’s what you’re facing in Clearwater this weekend. TRAFFIC ALERT thanks to the Country Thunder event on Friday through Sunday in Coachman Park, Clearwater. That will impact The Market Marie with a LOCATION CHANGE for MAY 9 ONLY. You can still shop local with 130+ vendors on Saturday, May 9th, 10 AM – 2 PM but instead of Coachman park, it’s now up on the streets of downtown Clearwater along the 500–600 blocks of Cleveland Street.

It’s also last call for Mezzo Market in the Edge district with their final event of the season this Saturday before they head off for a little down time until October. Stop down from 11 am–4 pm for over 175+ local small biz vendors lining Baum Avenue between Intermezzo & Green Bench Brewing.

If you have an event coming up, please share the info with me at ann.kelly@cmg.com. Have a lovely, warm, weekend.

Ann Ventures

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