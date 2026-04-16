We Start The Weekend Now, Right?

As we await the exact playoff schedule for the Tampa Bay Lighting’s first round games (the series will most likely start Sunday), take some time after work Friday to cheer them on. A Playoff Pep Rally for the Tampa Bay Lightning at Sparkman Wharf on Friday from 6 – 8 pm.
Here’s what will keep you occupied in the meantime.
Air Supply at Busch Gardens Sunday for the Food, Wine and Garden Festival at 7 pm. Kristy has her podcast with Russell Hitchcock online right now!
We’re keeping it crafty at the Sponge Docks Craft Art Festival this Saturday, from 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm. The vendors will line Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Visit sikpromotions.com.
Foreigner is back at The BayCare Sound with a special appearance by Lou Gramm, and very special guest Night Ranger on Saturday
Keep this on the calendar for next week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a Draft Block Party Thursday, April 23rd, on Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg, from 7 to 11:30 p.m. For more information, visit this link.
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