We Live Here!

Anyone with an event this weekend has to just love the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from Fox 13. Sunny, almost 80 and maybe a little breeze!

Sorry to say we won’t see the USF Bulls continue on the road to the Final Four, but it’s game on at Benchmark International Arena, NCAA Basketball Tournament today and Sunday. HART will help you to get their as the are expanding their Trolley service hours this coming Streetcar hours during Men’s March Madness first and second rounds:

Friday, March 20: 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 21: 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Sunday, March 22: 8:30 a.m. – midnight (extended service)

Rising gas prices hit small businesses, forcing some to raise prices

That precious petrol will be in serious use as well if you’re heading to the The 2026 Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor. Traffic along Alternate 19 and US 19 will especially be affected.

There’s something new to check out that may be easier to get to with the first annual St. Petersburg BayFest in North Straub Park Friday through Sunday. I can seer you up with what you need to know here.

For more, just take a look in Ann-Ventures and in the Dove Daily Update, and have a spectacular weekend!

Ann Ventures

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