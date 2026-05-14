We Are Ready For Some Football

It’s time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers full schedule will be released Thursday tonight. The NFL schedule comes out with dates, times, and prime-time games for the 18-week season has a total of 272 games for all 32 teams. The Bucs have nine home games and eight away games.
It’s complicated, but Florida has become the latest state to enact legislation related to the penny no longer being in circulation. If you’re paying cash purchases will be rounded to the nearest nickel. The rules will be different when it comes to credit and debit cards.
Oh what a night this will be! Journey at Benchmark Friday nigh, some tickets are still available.
Escape with all of us on the 105.5 The Dove as we present the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! It’s a summer night of fun on Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall featuring Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com.
©2026 Cox Media Group