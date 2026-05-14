We Are Ready For Some Football

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It’s time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers full schedule will be released Thursday tonight. The NFL schedule comes out with dates, times, and prime-time games for the 18-week season has a total of 272 games for all 32 teams. The Bucs have nine home games and eight away games.

U.S. Mint In Philadelphia Strikes The Last Penny PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 12: Treasurer of the United States Brandon Beach holds the last penny stamped at the US Mint on November 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Beach pressed the final pennies at an event held at the facility. The pennies pressed bear a special 'Omega' and will not be put in circulation, but will be auctioned off. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images) (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

It’s complicated, but Florida has become the latest state to enact legislation related to the penny no longer being in circulation. If you’re paying cash purchases will be rounded to the nearest nickel. The rules will be different when it comes to credit and debit cards.

Oh what a night this will be! Journey at Benchmark Friday nigh, some tickets are still available.

2nd annual yacht rock summer

Escape with all of us on the 105.5 The Dove as we present the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! It’s a summer night of fun on Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall featuring Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com.

Ann Ventures

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