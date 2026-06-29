Vote For The All Stars

Old baseball, glove, and bat on field with base and outfield in background.

Hot once again today in the Dove Tampa Bay forecast, and that includes a 50-60% chance of rain on the 4th. Tightened watering restrictions stemming from a drought that has gripped Tampa Bay for months will continue through Oct. 1, extending an order that would have expired July 1.The water shortage is in effect for Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Hernando, Polk and Manatee counties, among other counties and cities

Voting for the MLB All-Star Ballot Finals will begin on today at 12:00 p.m. and end at 12:00 p.m on July 2, 2026.

2026 MLB All-Star Game Voting Opens The Atlanta Braves are encouraging fans to vote for nine players and send them to the 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans, David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia and just added Henry Gross. Details at 1055thedove.com

Ann Ventures

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