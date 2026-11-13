'Virgin River' renewed for season 9 at Netflix

Netflix has a new longest-running series.

The streaming service has renewed Virgin River for a ninth season. This renewal comes ahead of the release of season 8 and makes it the longest-running original scripted series on the service by number of seasons.

In addition to the news of its renewal, Netflix has also revealed that Virgin River has officially passed the half-billion views milestone. Season 8 will debut in 2027. When season 9 premieres, Virgin River will have 94 episodes available to stream. Season 9 itself will consist of 10 hourlong episodes.

Virgin River is a romance that follows a nurse practitioner named Melinda "Mel" Monroe, as played by Alexandra Breckenridge, whose life changes when she moves to the remote California town called Virgin River.

Patrick Sean Smith returns as showrunner and executive producer of Virgin River on season 9.

"We're all so grateful for our partnership with Netflix and incredibly proud to be a part of their legacy. In a world that can sometimes feel increasingly disconnected, there's something meaningful about having a place people want to return to. I'm incredibly proud of what we've built and continue to grow, and deeply grateful to the cast, crew, writers, and fans who have made Virgin River feel like home the world over," Smith said in a press release.

Breckenridge said, "I'm incredibly proud of our show and couldn't be more thrilled to have the opportunity to continue into season 9! Everyone on our production works so hard to make the world of Virgin River come alive. It's truly been a gift to be here."

Virgin River is based on the bestselling book series written by Robyn Carr. The collection features more than 20 books that have sold more than 13 million copies all together.

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