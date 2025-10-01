USF Feed A Bull Celebrates 10 Years

An education isn’t inexpensive, and that can lead to hungry students. But at the University of South Florida, their USF Feed a Bull program just had their grand re-opening Tuesday and are celebrating their 10th anniversary.

USF Tampa’s Feed-A-Bull food pantry just finished an expansion over the summer. It added more cold storage for fresh produce, vegetables and meals for students.

USF Football Announces Staff Additions and Promotions

This marks 10 years for the pantry. It was established in 2015 by Katie Webster, who is the program’s director, along with Tampa-based mental health counselor Callie Nettles to help those food-insecure students,

Thanks to the The Oracle who note Feed-A-Bull has two Tampa campus locations — one in the Student Services building and another at the Morsani College of Medicine. It also has a St. Pete campus location in the Peter Rudy Wallace building. They can always use help and donations, so click here for more info.

WORD OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world - Nelson Mandela





©2025 Cox Media Group