Unwanted Halloween Candy!!!DONATE

FILE PHOTO: DoorDash and Instacart have made their predictions for the Halloween candy favorites.

If you have unwanted Halloween candy that you just can’t eat, don’t throw it away. DONATE IT.

Treats for Troops is a Halloween candy collection program organized by Soldiers’ Angels, which provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. The collected candy is then sent to service members and veterans.

Soldier’s Angels, a nonprofit organization that supports the troops in a variety of ways. Soldier’s Angels will sort the candy and ship it in holiday care packages to troops deployed overseas.

Operation Shoebox also accepts “any and all kinds” of candy donations throughout the year, and especially after Halloween. The nonprofit sends a bag of candy inside every care package to deployed troops around the world. Leftover candy can be mailed to Operation Shoebox, 8360 East Highway 25, Belleview, FL 34420.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), which provides housing for families who are far from home as their child receives treatment at a hospital as well as other support, doesn’t have a universal Halloween candy donation program. But many local chapters will often accept donations of candy for families. Those interested in donating candy should call their local chapter to confirm.

Here is a list of Tampa Bay area Halloween Candy Buy Back events:

Exceptional Dental 3238 4th Street North St. Petersburg, FL, 33707 (727) 388-3429 Nov. 4, 2016 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $1 per lb of candy and the kids get to choose something from the treasure box.

Randall A Diez, DMD PA 5010 Gunn Hwy Tampa, FL 33624 Nov. 1-3, 2016. $1 for every pound of candy donated.

Randall A Diez, DMD PA 3112 W. Kennedy Blvd, Suite A Tampa, FL 33609 (813) 874-5869 Nov. 1-3, 2016. $1 for every pound of candy donated.

Eye Docs Optical 3384 Tampa Rd. Palm Harbor, FL 34684 (727) 491-3786 Nov. 1-4, 2016 from 9 am-5pm: Every lb of candy gets an entry into their $50 Giveaway. Every lb of candy gets you $10* off one pair of glasses. Restrictions:*Up to $50 off a pair of glasses. Cannot be combined with insurance or any other discounts.

New Tampa Pediatric Dental 2242 Ashley Oaks Cir. Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 (813) 991-5300 Nov.1-4, 2016, During reg business hours: For every pound of candy your child brings in they will receive one token for their prize machine.

Goodnight Orthodontics 6538 Gunn Hwy Tampa, FL, 33612 Nov. 1-4, 2016 during regular business hours. For every pound of candy, receive $1. Up to $5 only, however you may donate more.

Goodnight Orthodontics 3223 S Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33629 www.goodnightortho.com

Dental Wellness of Westchase 11321 Countryway Blvd Tampa, Fl, 33626 (823) 855-2273 Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Monticciolo Family and Sedation Dentistry Nov 1-4, 2016 from 3-5 p.m. at all four locations below: 5139 Little Road New Port Richey, FL, 34655 8381 Seminole Blvd. Seminole, FL, 33772 4850 1st Ave N., St Petersburg, FL, 33713 8327 W Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL, 33615