UltimateClassicRock.com got it WRONG

UltimateClassicRock.com put together a list of the most hated songs and albums in rock. I don’t agree with this list because I love all of these songs.

Here are six songs:

1. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”, Aerosmith (1998)

2. “Kokomo”, The Beach Boys (1988)

3. “Sussudio”, Phil Collins (1985)

4. “We Didn’t Start the Fire”, Billy Joel (1989)

5. “Shiny Happy People”, R.E.M. (1991)

6. “We Built This City”, Starship (1985)

Here are six albums:

1. “Self Portrait”, Bob Dylan (1970)

2. “Music from ‘The Elder’”, KISS (1981)

3. “Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins”, John Lennon and Yoko Ono (1968)

4. The Beatle-free and Bee Gees-heavy soundtrack to the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” movie (1978)

5. “Trans”, Neil Young (1982)

6. “Dirty Work”, The Rolling Stones (1986)

[ Most Hated ]