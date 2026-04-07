The Trop Is Back And The Bolts Are Playoff Bound

A sold out stadium, a whole lot of excitement and a win to top it all off at Tropicana Field on Monday. The Tampa Bay Rays win their home opener in a much brighter Trop complete with the return of the Stingray tank.

Onward to the playoffs! The Tampa Bay Lightning single-game tickets for home games during the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs will go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 am. The Lightning’s playoff schedule and opponent will be announced at a later date. Fans may begin purchasing Bolts playoff tickets at 10 a.m. on April 10 exclusively online.

Dove Daily Update Join Ann Kelly for Soiree By the Bay this Saturday night

Soiree By the Bay is this Saturday Night with Ann Kelly at Nova Southeastern University for the Arthritis Foundation. But why wait to start the bidding? The silent auction is live now, and the event kicks off at 6 pm.

Despite the rain, those stronger water restrictions are effect from the Southwest Florida Water Management District. Take it seriously, the fines are pretty substantial. The water shortage is in effect for Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Hernando, Polk and Manatee counties.

Ann Ventures

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