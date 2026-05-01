Traffic Alert!

Two great events tonight in Tampa, and you know what that means - traffic. Let’s start with the Lighting Watch Party tonight in Water Works Park starting at 6 pm. A win for the Bolts means game 7 back at Benchmark, a loss means the season is over.

Tampa Bay Lightning v Seattle Kraken SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 17: A detail of the goaltender mask of Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on March 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Then add to that the start of Riverfest on the Tampa Riverwalk. It’s the 10th Annual Tampa Riverfest on Friday and Saturday. The events takes up a lot of room between Curtis Hixon Park and Water Works Park with Sixpence None the Richer headlining Saturday night. For a list of all the events www.TheTampaRiverfest.com

Blind Tiger Coffee Roaster First Friday Market brings together local creatives, artists, makers, and small businesses for an outdoor community pop-up experience in the heart of Seminole Heights from 7 – 11 pm. Free and family friendly.

(L-R) Steven Van Zandt and Bruce Springsteen attend the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at Alice Tully Hall on September 28, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Steven Van Zandt - a longtime member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band - will be at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Friday. The 8-10 p.m. event is not a concert; it’s the Florida launch of Malvado Maple Mezcal, co-produced by Van Zandt’s company Wicked Cool Spirits. It is free and open to the public.

Ann Ventures

©2026 Cox Media Group