Toys Needed!

It’s time!!! The Dove Annual Toy Drive at the Oldsmar Walmart on Tampa Rd is this Friday from 5:30 am to 7 pm for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots. Bring new, unwrapped toys on Friday, Dec 12th and join Ann Kelly and Kristy Knight live!
Slow down – speed limit on the Howard Frankland is now 55. As well as the construction zone on I-275 from 38th Street North to 4th Street North.
Baker Mayfield has been nominated for NFL Man of the Year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the honor for quarterback Baker Mayfield as their club winner for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. In the last three years, The Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation has raised nearly $600,000 for the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County to empower the next generation and enhance early childhood learning.
