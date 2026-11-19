Toyota has issued a recall of certain non-hybrid Tundra trucks over an engine problem that could cause them to lose power while driving. The recall covers approximately 62,000 model year 2022–2023 and 2025–2026 Tundras in the United States. The vehicles may contain an improperly manufactured engine camshaft that could snap while driving, causing a loss of power and increasing the risk of a crash.

Toyota will notify owners by mid-January 2027 to bring their trucks to a dealer for an inspection. If the camshaft is identified as potentially coming from the affected lot, the dealer will replace it free of charge. Owners can check whether their vehicle is included by visiting Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering their Vehicle Identification Number or license plate information.

For additional questions, owners can contact the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 800-331-4331.