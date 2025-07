This Day in Music

July 2, 2005

This was a big day in music history..

Some of the world’s biggest music stars united in concerts around the world to tackle poverty in Africa. Concerts took place in London, Philadelphia, Paris, Berlin, Johannesburg, Rome, Moscow, Philadelphia, Canada, and Tokyo.

Bands and artists like Pink Floyd, The Who, Madonna, Coldplay, U2, Sting, Bryan Adams, Bon Jovi, and Neil Young performed.