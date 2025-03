March 12, 1975

ABBA

ABBA recorded ‘Mamma Mia’ at Metronome Studio in Stockholm, Sweden on this day in music history!

And did you know - IT WAS NEVER INTENDED TO BE RELEASED AS A SINGLE!?

It was the final track recorded for ABBA’s self-titled 3rd album.

RCA, asked that the song, Mamma Mia, be released as a single but Polar Music refused - at first.

The rest is history, as they say! Mamma Mia went on to become a #1 hit song around the world.