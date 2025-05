NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Janet Jackson performs onstage during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

May 15, 1993

Janet Jackson

Miss Jackson started a eight week run at #1 on the US singles chart with the song ‘That’s The Way Love Goes.’ It was her sixth US #1, a #2 hit in the UK.

She had 10 career #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

Between 1986 and 2006, Jackson scored 16 number one singles on the R&B singles chart, the fourth artist to do so, behind James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Drake!