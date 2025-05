This Day in Music

Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

May 19, 1990

Madonna

On this day in music history, Madonna started a three week run at #1 on the US singles chart with her song, ‘Vogue’.

The song was originally planned as a B-side and then...

Well, you know how big the song became!

It was Madonna’s eighth US #1 hit and seventh UK #1 hit.