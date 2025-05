May 7, 2000

Britney Spears

Remember the days we sang this song ALL THE TIME!?

On this day in music history ‘Oops!... I Did It Again’ went to #1 on the UK singles chart! It made it to #9 on the US Billboard Top 100.

The song was written/produced by Max Martin and Rami Yacoub, who also collaborated on ‘...Baby One More Time’.

They knew what they were doing making two HUGE songs!