April 1, 1989

Bangles

Still sing along with songs like Manic Monday and Eternal Fame? On this day in music history, Eternal Flame went to #1 on the US singles chart.

It was also #1 in the UK - AND it was the biggest selling single of 1989 in Australia. WOW!

Manic Monday is still my theme song for MONDAYS, btw! 🤣