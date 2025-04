In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Organizers confirmed Sunday, April 10, 2022, that a 100-foot mural depicting the legendary musician who died in 2016 will be completed in downtown Minneapolis in June 2022, (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

April 21, 2016

Prince

The superstar, Prince, was found dead at his home in Minnesota on this day in music history. He was 57.

Police were summoned to his Paisley Park estate and found his body.

Prince recorded more than 30 albums and was loved and admired by fans around the world.