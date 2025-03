The year was 1984 and we were all moving and shaking to FOOTLOOSE!

March 31, 1984

Kenny Loggins started a three week run at #1 on the US singles chart with the song, Footloose.

Of course it was the theme song from the movie, Footloose, too.

Btw, Kevin Bacon said recently that he didn’t like when they played that song at wedding receptions because the focus goes to him - and not the couple.

Plus, people expect him to.. well..

DANCE!!!!