LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)

May 21, 2011

Adele

On this day in music history, Adele’s song ROLLING IN THE DEEP went to #1 on the US singles chart.

The song is from her second studio album, 21.

The video for the song was nominated for 7 MTV Video Music Awards awards! AND the song was the #1 Single of 2011 on the Billboard Year End Hot 100.. HUGE!