The five-time Grammy Award winner will drop his first single in 17 years on Feb. 1.

March 26, 2016

Billy Joel’s BIG song, Piano Man, was selected by the US Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry on this day in music history!

The song made it to #25 on the Hot 100 in 1974. Only #25!?

BUT in 2004, Piano Man was on the Rolling Stone 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list!