This Day in Music

July 24, 1993

UB40

The band UB40 started a seven week run at #1 on the US singles chart with “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

Elvis had the first hit with this song, in 1961,

Corey Hart had a top 30 hit with this song in 1987

And Hall N Oates recorded the song in the 1990’s.

UB40 originally covered the song for the movie, Honeymoon in Vegas soundtrack, but Bono’s version was chosen instead.