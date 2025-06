NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Celine Dion attends the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

June 26th, 2008

Celine Dion

On this day in music history.. Total Guitar magazine voted Celine Dion’s rendition of the AC/DC song You Shook Me All Night Long as the world’s worst cover version ever!

When I first read that I thought.. CELINE DION - My Heart Will Go On CELINE DION did a cover of THAT song!?!

Soooo... I went on YouTube and had to check it out for myself.

And in my opinion, I think she did a really good job!🤣