March 20, 1982

We all love to sing the song I LOVE ROCK N ROLL. 🎶 On this day in music history, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts started a seven-week run at #1 with that song on the US singles chart! The song went to #4 in the UK.

The song was a B-side by a British 70s band, The Arrows.

Joan Jett saw The Arrows perform the song on TV when she was in the UK on tour.

And the rest is history, as they say.