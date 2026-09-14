This Day in Music - VMAs

FILE PHOTO: The MTV Moonman statue at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Who will be up for one in 2026? (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

On this day in music history.. are you ready for this?

Sept 14th, 1984 was the very first MTV Video Music Awards!!!

This changed so many things in the music industry with songs and the artists! All of a sudden, they were expected to perform and act - and not just on stage during a live show. Bands and artists were now on video. And their songs were being acted out. Sometimes even in a story form.