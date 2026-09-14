This Day in Music - VMAs

On this day in music history.. are you ready for this?
Sept 14th, 1984 was the very first MTV Video Music Awards!!!
This changed so many things in the music industry with songs and the artists! All of a sudden, they were expected to perform and act - and not just on stage during a live show. Bands and artists were now on video. And their songs were being acted out. Sometimes even in a story form.
- Location: Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
- Hosts: Dan Aykroyd and Bette Midler.
- Notable Moment: Madonna performed her song, Like a Virgin, on stage.
- Top Winners: Herbie Hancock won five awards, and Michael Jackson won three. The Cars won Video of the Year for their song, You Might Think.