This Day in Music - Vanilla Ice

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - AUGUST 29: Rapper Vanilla Ice performs on stage during the I Love The 90's tour at Summer Night Concerts at PNE Amphitheatre on August 29, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Nov 3rd, 1990

Vanilla Ice

On this day in music history, Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice became the first rap record to top the US singles chart!

The track was initially released as the B-side to the rapper’s cover of Play That Funky Music, and became the A-side after US DJs started playing the track.

And did you know - the song’s hook samples the bassline of the 1981 song Under Pressure by Queen and David Bowie, who did not initially receive credit or royalties for the sample.

They threatened a copyright infringement suit against Vanilla Ice, and the matter was settled out of court.