This Day in Music - Guns N’ Roses

Sept 10th, 1988
Guns N’ Roses
On this day in music history, the band Guns N’ Roses started a two week run at #1 on the US singles chart with Sweet Child O’ Mine.
It was the group’s first US #1 single!
According to 2005 article in Q Magazine - drummer Steven Adler and Slash were playing around in a jam session when the guitarist began to play a circus-style melody - trying to get Adler to smile.
Rhythm guitarist, Izzy Stradlin, saw the potential in the music and came up with some chords. Duff McKagan added a bassline, Adler began playing a beat, and..
Sweet Child O’ Mine was born!🎶