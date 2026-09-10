This Day in Music - Guns N’ Roses

(L-R) Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

Sept 10th, 1988

Guns N’ Roses

On this day in music history, the band Guns N’ Roses started a two week run at #1 on the US singles chart with Sweet Child O’ Mine.

It was the group’s first US #1 single!

According to 2005 article in Q Magazine - drummer Steven Adler and Slash were playing around in a jam session when the guitarist began to play a circus-style melody - trying to get Adler to smile.

Rhythm guitarist, Izzy Stradlin, saw the potential in the music and came up with some chords. Duff McKagan added a bassline, Adler began playing a beat, and..

Sweet Child O’ Mine was born!🎶