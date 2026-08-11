This Day in Music - Go Go’s

August 11, 2011
Go-Go’s
On this day in music history, the Go-Go’s received the 2,444th star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame! Karaoke anyone? I may or may not enjoy singing their songs as loud as I can! 🎤🎶
The star was located where the legendary punk club, The Masque, used to stand. The Go-Go’s frequently played there during their early years as a band.
They become really famous in the 80s - and at that time were the first all-female band that wrote their own songs and played their own instruments that topped the Billboard album charts!