This Day in Music - Go Go’s

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: (L-R) Musicians Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Paula Jean Brown and Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go's perform onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

August 11, 2011

Go-Go’s

On this day in music history, the Go-Go’s received the 2,444th star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame! Karaoke anyone? I may or may not enjoy singing their songs as loud as I can! 🎤🎶

The star was located where the legendary punk club, The Masque, used to stand. The Go-Go’s frequently played there during their early years as a band.

They become really famous in the 80s - and at that time were the first all-female band that wrote their own songs and played their own instruments that topped the Billboard album charts!