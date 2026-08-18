This Day in Music - George Michael

August 18th, 1984
George Michael
On this day in music history, George Michael went to #1 on the UK singles chart with his first solo single, Careless Whisper.
George Michael was the first person to reach #1 as a solo artist and as a member of a band in the same year.
It gave Epic records UK their first UK million $$ seller! The song went on to #1 in almost 25 countries and it sold over six million copies worldwide!
Here in the US, the song went to #1 on the US Billboard charts in February of 1985!