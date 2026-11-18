Britney Spears gave an iconic performance in 2002 at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular!

Nov 18th, 2001

Britney Spears

On this day in music history, Britney Spears went to #1! It was her second US #1 album - Britney.

The album’s huge success made her the first female artist in music history to have her first three studio albums ALL debut in the #1 spot.

Ironically, Britney would later break her own record with her 4th studio album, In the Zone!

*Side note, if you’re a big Britney fan you probably already know that it was 23 years ago (Nov 17th) when Britney received her STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was only 21 years old!