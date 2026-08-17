This Day in Music - Belinda Carlisle

Belinda Carlisle performs onstage at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

August 17th, 1958

Belinda Carlisle

On this day in music history, Belinda Carlisle was born!

Happy 68th Birthday! 🎉🎂🥳

She was the singer of the all-female American rock band, The Go-Go’s. They had hit songs like We Got The Beat, Our Lips Are Sealed, and Vacation! I still sing along with these songs when they play - do you?

Their 1981 debut album, Beauty and the Beat, is considered one of the “cornerstone albums of US new wave music.”

Belinda Carlisle also had the 1987 solo hit that went to #1 in the US & UK. The song is Heaven Is A Place On Earth.