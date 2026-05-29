This Day in Music - Beach Boys

May 29th, 1965
The Beach Boys
On this day in music history, The Beach Boys started a two week run at #1 on the US singles chart with their song, Help Me Rhonda.
It was the group’s second US #1 song.
They had four #1 hits on the US Billboard Hot 100:
I Get Around (1964)
Help Me, Rhonda (1965)
Good Vibrations (1966)
Kokomo (1988)
Doesn’t it seem like they should have had more!?
They were SO good at Busch Gardens a few weeks ago. And you can hear my interview with Mike Love from The Beach Boys HERE (recorded before they performed in Tampa):