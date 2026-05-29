This Day in Music - Beach Boys

WDUV 105.5 The Dove Kristy Knight Mike Love The Beach Boys
Kristy Knight with Mike Love from the Beach Boys
By Kristy Knight

May 29th, 1965

The Beach Boys

On this day in music history, The Beach Boys started a two week run at #1 on the US singles chart with their song, Help Me Rhonda.

It was the group’s second US #1 song.

They had four #1 hits on the US Billboard Hot 100:

I Get Around (1964)

Help Me, Rhonda (1965)

Good Vibrations (1966)

Kokomo (1988)

Doesn’t it seem like they should have had more!?

They were SO good at Busch Gardens a few weeks ago. And you can hear my interview with Mike Love from The Beach Boys HERE (recorded before they performed in Tampa):

Mike Love Interview

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