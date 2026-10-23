This Day in Music - Adele

FILE PHOTO: Adele poses with the Best Pop Solo Performance Award for "Easy on Me" in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The singer said she's taking a break once her Las Vegas residency is finished. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Oct 23rd, 2015

Adele

On this day in music history, Adele released her song Hello as the lead track from her third studio album, 25!

The music video for the song was huge (just like the song) and broke the Vevo Record by reaching 27.7 million views within 24hours!

It also entered the top of the UK Singles Chart with 333,000 combined sales - 259,000 were downloads!

It was the biggest selling #1 single on the UK chart in three years. AND in the US, it debuted at #1 and stayed on Top for 10 consecutive weeks!