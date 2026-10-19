This Day in Music - A-Ha

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: View of The "Moon Person" trophy in the press room during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

October 19th, 1985

A-Ha

On this day in music history, the band A-Ha went to #1 on the US singles chart with their song, Take On Me.

That song and success, made them the first Norwegian group to go to #1! The video for the song was very cool and different, too, featuring the band in a pencil-sketch animation method called rotoscoping, combined with live action. The video won six awards and was nominated for two others at the 1986 MTV Video Music Awards.

In 2024 Take on Me became the first music video from the 1980s to reach 2 billion YouTube views.