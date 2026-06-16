They Saved The Chattaway

The Chattaway isn’t going anywhere. Did you grown up with one of St. Petersburg’s original drive-in restaurants and felt nothing but sadness when you heard it might be gone?

Rejoice! The Chattaway will stay, and that comes right come Cullen Mahoney. Mahoney said that local restaurant owners John Delladonna and Mark Ferguson have joined him as investors to keep The Chattaway open. Mark is a big party of food life in Tampa Bay as owner of Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill in St. Petersburg and Delladonna takes care of you at Shrimpy’s Waterfront in St. Pete Beach.

It’s not an easy time for local restaurants, but this is great news. Pay the Chattaway a visit today!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

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