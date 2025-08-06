'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' officially begins production

'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' arrives in theaters in November 2026. (Lionsgate)

Cameras have started rolling on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Lionsgate announced the film has officially begun production in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday. The video shows off the picturesque filming locations for the upcoming sixth Hunger Games film.

There is also a clip of Joseph Zada, who stars as Haymitch Abernathy, standing in front of his trailer.

The video is set to the lullaby "Deep in the Meadow" as performed by Jennifer Lawrence, who played Katniss Everdeen in the original Hunger Games films.

Zada leads a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

