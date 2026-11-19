Taylor Swift returned to the CMA Awards Wednesday night.

She performed on the show for the first time in 13 years, singing a medley of her hit songs including "I Knew It, Knew You" and "Our Song," which she wrote in high school and last performed at the CMAs in 2007.

Her performance included cameos from country music stars including Brad Paisley and Lainey Wilson as well as Jennifer Nettles, Kristian Bush, Little Big Town and Keith Urban, who played banjo alongside Swift.

Swift also took the stage to present the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, of the legendary country music duo Brooks & Dunn.

"They’ve mentored and supported so many artists over the years, like me," Swift said. "Ronnie will provide you with sage advice and Kix will mercilessly tease you."

She continued, "That’s the thing about Brooks & Dunn, they don’t take very much too seriously. Except, for all the important stuff: their families, their fans and their country music."

Swift was nominated in the single of the year category for "I Knew It, I Knew You," her original song for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5. Ella Langley went on to win the award for her song "Choosin' Texas."

Swift last performed at the CMAs in 2013, when she performed an acoustic version of "Red" alongside Alison Krauss and Vince Gill.

The 60th annual CMA Awards will be available to stream Thursday on Hulu.

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