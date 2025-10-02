Just a year ago at this time, we had just been hit by Helene, and Milton was on the way. But the beaches businesses are working so hard to welcome all of us, and this is a tasty way to do it with many of my favorites!

Taste of the Beaches is back after being cancelled last year due to the devastating back-to-back impacts of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce says they are thrilled to bring this beloved culinary event back to the community.

The 2025 Taste of the Beaches presented by Smith & Associates will take place October 4–12, 2025, with a lively kickoff event on Friday, October 3rd at Horan Park in St. Pete Beach. For more information about Taste of the Beaches, tickets, or sponsorship opportunities, please check in at TampaBayBeaches.com/Taste

